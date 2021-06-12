Odyssey One Day Volume Reaches $527,590.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $527,590.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.44 or 0.00802429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.41 or 0.08356419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086891 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

