Oikos (OKS) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Oikos has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $30,034.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oikos has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oikos alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00058542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00161070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00198078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.33 or 0.01176286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,443.84 or 0.99901914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos launched on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 174,648,076 coins and its circulating supply is 154,749,451 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oikos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oikos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.