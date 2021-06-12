OKB Reaches Market Cap of $789.44 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. OKB has a total market cap of $789.44 million and approximately $351.13 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $13.16 or 0.00036998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00061251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00022380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.32 or 0.00791047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.46 or 0.08344301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086945 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

