Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Cut by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for approximately 3.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.64% of Okta worth $184,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $25,427,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Okta by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.38. 1,684,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,455. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.15. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.84 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

