Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 58,102 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.39% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $107,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,778,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,737,000 after purchasing an additional 159,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,498,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL opened at $251.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

