Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.88.

ODFL stock opened at $251.03 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.57 and a 1 year high of $276.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.