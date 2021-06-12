Olyseum Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (OLY)

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Olyseum has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Olyseum has a total market cap of $22.90 million and $70,791.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00159156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00196350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.01151765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.19 or 0.99722870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Olyseum’s genesis date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,266,799 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

