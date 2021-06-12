OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $669.82 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for $4.78 or 0.00013241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $669.82 million and approximately $228.48 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Mithril (MITH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00151133 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001103 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.