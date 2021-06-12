Omni Price Hits $4.04 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Omni has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $4.04 or 0.00011187 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $1,091.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00449570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006701 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,222 coins and its circulating supply is 562,906 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.