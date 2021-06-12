Omni Price Tops $4.04 on Top Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. Omni has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $295.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $4.04 or 0.00011535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omni has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00453573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000209 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,223 coins and its circulating supply is 562,907 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

