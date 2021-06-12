Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

ONTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ONTX opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.61. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 139.26% and a negative net margin of 10,544.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 484,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 6,377.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.