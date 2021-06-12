ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,580 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of ONE Gas worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in ONE Gas by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 4,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE:OGS opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.30. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.43.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

OGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.63.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.