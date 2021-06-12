ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Boosted by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,677 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

