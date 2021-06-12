ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,631,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.04% of ONEOK worth $234,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 400,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 162,444 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,324,000 after buying an additional 55,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,355. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $56.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

