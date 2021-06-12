Ontology Trading 16.6% Lower This Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $775.41 million and approximately $148.13 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060596 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00037576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001208 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.83 or 0.00221943 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00035506 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,432,987 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.