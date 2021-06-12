Opacity (OPCT) Market Cap Achieves $6.19 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Opacity has traded down 27% against the dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $205,612.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity coin can now be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.78 or 0.00791119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.33 or 0.08290431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00086212 BTC.

Opacity is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

