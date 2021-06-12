Open Governance Token Price Reaches $0.62 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market cap of $2.25 million and $690,156.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.65 or 0.00793524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.08 or 0.08327056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00086782 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

