OpenDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $4.37 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00061869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.50 or 0.00800823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.61 or 0.08374804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00086838 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OPEN is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.