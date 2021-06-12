Opium Price Down 39% Over Last 7 Days (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Opium has traded down 39% against the US dollar. One Opium coin can now be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00005853 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a total market capitalization of $8.71 million and $73.61 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058503 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00172311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00197332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.67 or 0.01140261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,696.61 or 0.99844333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

