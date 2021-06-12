OptionRoom Tops One Day Trading Volume of $212,971.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $212,971.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00170130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00196955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.01124536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,796.08 or 0.99851265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

