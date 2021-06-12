Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Premier Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,835 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.7% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,976 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Oracle by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.90. 11,066,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,288,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

