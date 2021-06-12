Orbit Chain Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $309.50 million and $1.87 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061511 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003741 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021917 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00796230 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.43 or 0.08350018 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086851 BTC.
Orbit Chain Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “
Orbit Chain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
