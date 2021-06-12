Orbit Chain Price Hits $0.66 on Top Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $309.50 million and $1.87 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00796230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.43 or 0.08350018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086851 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

