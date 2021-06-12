Orbs (ORBS) Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a market capitalization of $154.22 million and $1.38 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.0692 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00061321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00022123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00786491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,952.43 or 0.08274643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00086160 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.