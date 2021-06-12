Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $212.11 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000874 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $212.11 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 683,329,583 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

