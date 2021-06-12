Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Sells $39,200.00 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $39,200.00.

Shares of BPSR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.63.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

