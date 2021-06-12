Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Sells $39,200.00 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $39,200.00.
Shares of BPSR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,824. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.63.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
