Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orient Overseas (International) in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS OROVF remained flat at $$17.00 during trading hours on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

