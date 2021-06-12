Origin Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $52,199.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058654 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00170472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00197120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.01140190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.70 or 1.00047714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

