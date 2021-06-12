Origin Dollar Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0% against the dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $52,199.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058654 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00170472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.44 or 0.00197120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.01140190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,751.70 or 1.00047714 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

