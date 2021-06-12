Origin Sport (ORS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00040422 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00041285 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000215 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

