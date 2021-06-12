OriginTrail (TRAC) Reaches Market Cap of $112.63 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000886 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $112.63 million and $1.01 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00061083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.51 or 0.00795282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.16 or 0.08290833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086698 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail is a coin. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,708,165 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

