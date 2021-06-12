Origo (OGO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.54 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Origo has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origo has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.25 or 0.00780792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.39 or 0.08249903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00086574 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.