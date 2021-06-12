Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORTIF remained flat at $$0.32 during trading hours on Friday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.45. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic tissue repair devices to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. The company develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; and Ortho-M, a biopolymer for bioactive meniscus repair.

