Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Oscar Health stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. Oscar Health has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). Analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

