Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.07.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.58.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.