Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,315 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,614,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK opened at $129.13 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.58.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.