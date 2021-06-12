Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Update

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 204.9% from the May 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OBTC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,074. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $60.58.

