OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Short Interest Down 78.6% in May

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the May 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

OSAGF remained flat at $$61.95 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600. OSRAM Licht has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92.

OSRAM Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

