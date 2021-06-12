Ouroboros Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,450.00 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Ouroboros has a total market cap of $156,483.74 and approximately $3,450.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ouroboros has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057302 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00157026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.63 or 0.00196191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.01146368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,435.27 or 0.99842425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

