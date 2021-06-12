Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

OXINF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66. Oxford Instruments has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.