Oxygen (OXY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.06 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00004864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a market capitalization of $101.06 million and $1.32 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000682 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,265,411 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

