PAC Global (PAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009136 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $712.61 or 0.02004790 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017119 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

