PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Hits $0.0074

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $101.42 million and approximately $165,656.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001755 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00339978 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009884 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,637,305,966 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.