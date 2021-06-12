Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ROYTL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,570. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13.
About Pacific Coast Oil Trust
