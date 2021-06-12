Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the May 13th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROYTL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,570. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

