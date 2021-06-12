Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $143.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,911. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.24.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

