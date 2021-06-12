Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after buying an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $147,713,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2,750.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 167,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $143.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.24. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

