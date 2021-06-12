PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 39,769 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $879,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.67. 584,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.61.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

