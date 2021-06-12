Padrick D. Dennis Buys 1,000 Shares of Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Director Padrick D. Dennis acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $16,350.00.

Peoples Financial stock remained flat at $$16.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11. Peoples Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.30%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.