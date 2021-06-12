PAID Network (PAID) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.12 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $39.61 million and $2.12 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00057992 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00161390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00195601 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $416.91 or 0.01161707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,948.34 or 1.00168033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002712 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

