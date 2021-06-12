Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 140,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $3,661,661.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,684,581 shares of company stock worth $172,196,432. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

