Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 68,387 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.64% of Cousins Properties worth $33,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

